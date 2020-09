Kangana Ranaut performs Dhanurasana, talks about 'blessing' of a healthy body

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently spending quality time at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, on Friday shared how performing yoga asanas is the favourite time of her day. Th 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share a picture of herself performing the Dhanurasana and penned a tweet about the importance of a healthy body.

"Yoga is my most favourite time of the day. I always say that all the blessings of life are on one side and the blessing of having a healthy body is on the other side," she tweeted in Hindi. "I wish that all of us have the blessings of God. I wish everybody gets blessed with a healthy body and heart," she added.

The picture posted by the actor sees her performing yoga in a lush green garden. (ANI)