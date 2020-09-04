Left Menu
Hina Khan is The Times Most Desirable Woman on Television 2019

The coveted list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Women on Television 2019 is out. Talking about winning the top spot for the second consecutive year, Hina said, “I must say that the title of the most desirable woman on TV is quite intriguing, and I accept it with a lot of love.

PTI | India | Updated: 04-09-2020
Hina Khan is The Times Most Desirable Woman on Television 2019
Hina Khan Image Credit: ANI

The coveted list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Women on Television 2019 is out. Based on their popularity and votes of an internal jury, these gorgeous women, who have wooed the audience on Hindi TV shows, have grabbed a spot on this list. Talented, stunning and sassy, these ladies on Hindi television have made news for all the right reasons

Hina Khan tops the list for the second consecutive year. The actress, who played the demure Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for many years has upped her fashion game and has made a splash every time she has stepped on the red carpet. She was appreciated for her style quotient on Bigg Boss 11 and as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Also, in the Top 5 are Jennifer Winget at number 2, Nia Sharma at number 3, Erica Fernandes at number 4 and Karishma Tanna at number 5. Divya Agarwal, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, Miesha Iyer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia take the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively. Talking about winning the top spot for the second consecutive year, Hina said, "I must say that the title of the most desirable woman on TV is quite intriguing, and I accept it with a lot of love. It's like being called the most dreamed girl (laughs), who wouldn't like that?"When asked who she would rate as the most desirable man and woman in the country, she said, "For me, the most desirable woman is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She inspires me, and I am sure, millions get inspiration from her in ways that even she wouldn't know. Even before she made it big internationally, I looked up to her.

As far as the most desirable man is concerned, I really like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his subtlety, calm persona and charisma. He is just perfect."Watch The Times 20 Most Desirable Women and Men on TV 2019 on September 5, at 9 pm on ZOOM

