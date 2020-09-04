Yami Gautam to star in 'A Thursday', movie to release on digital platform

Actor Yami Gautam is all set to step into the shoes of a playschool teacher in her upcoming film 'A Thursday', which would be released on a digital platform. Yami took to Instagram to announce the film as she shared a collage of her picture along with the pictures of the filmmakers.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the upate on Twitter and said, "ANNOUNCEMENT... #YamiGautam in #AThursday... A direct to digital release... Directed by Behzad Khambata... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan." "#Yami essays the role of a playschool teacher in the film," he further shared.

Helmed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan, the film will release digitally in 2021. (ANI)