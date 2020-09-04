Left Menu
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Akshay Kumar presents new action game; revenue donating to 'Bharat Ke Veer' trust

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.

Updated: 04-09-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:31 IST
Akshay Kumar presents new action game (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G. The information of the soon-to-be-launched Indian multiplayer game was shared by the 'Kesari' actor on Twitter.

In the tweet, the 52-year-old actor noted that besides entertainment, the players "will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers". Additionally, it would have 20 per cent of its net revenue donated to 'Bharat Ke Veer' trust - which gives homage and support to the country's brave hearts.

"Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to@BharatKeVeerTrust #FAUG," read the tweet. Talking about the new game, the 'Rustom' actor said: "For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU-G, I'm hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this, each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi's vision of Atma Nirbhar".

The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

A Bengaluru based gaming publisher will soon launch a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title, "Fearless and United: Guards (FAU-G)." Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, Vishal Gondal, said: "It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi's call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs."

While, Dayanidhi MG, co-founder, and CEO added: "We have in-depth experience in different genres specially mid-core games. We managed genre-defining MOBA games like Vainglory of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience. We have also worked with global studios like Rovio. We have an experienced team and is constantly expanding to bring the best talent together to create games that Indian gamers can relate to while playing." (ANI)

