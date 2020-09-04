One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

We're just a few hours behind the release of One Piece Chapter 989. Fans are excited as One Piece Chapter 989 is set to be out on September 6. The raw scans and spoilers are already leaked online. Read further to know more.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 989 has revealed some interesting facts about the Numbers ( who these days are highly interesting characters introduced into the One Piece Wano Arc), their origin and how they ended up being allies with the strongest creature in the world. The Numbers are the 'failed ancient giants', as called by Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin. According to Inquisitr, Emperor Kaido got the Numbers from Punk Hazard, where one of his closest allies, Caesar Clown, was creating SMILE devil fruits.

One Piece Chapter 989 will show fans Vinsmoke Sanji fighting a strong and powerful rival, King. The previous chapter left the fandom with Sanji taking a strong hit from King. Seeing the fight and his crewmate in poor condition, Luffy got tensed. However, we still don't know who will win the battle.

Here are some of the main spoilers of One Piece Chapter 989: Kaido's subordinates begin to run away from the Big Mom, knowing that she will go crazy after what happened; Luffy begins to climb to the roof of Onigashima in order to fight Kaido; Luffy informs Shinobu and Momonosuke that Yamato on their side, Yamato tells Momonosuke that she is Oden and will protect him; The Big Mom stands on its feet after Frankie dropped her in the previous chapter without any injuries; The Yakoza leaders say they should go and fight the Tobi Roppo to buy time instead of wasting it here fighting the weak followers of the Kaido Army.

Other spoilers for One Piece Chapter 989 include: Frankie introduces himself to the Big Mom while Nami tries to persuade Frankie to run; Frankie answered Nami, "Why should we run?", because of its a Yonko? Do you still want to make our Captain the king of the pirates or not?; Frankie announces in Public that It's time for Frankie's generals to gather. The end of One Piece Chapter 989 will show all the Straw Hats uniting to face the Big Mom, King, Queen and the Numbers.

One Piece Chapter 989 will be out on Sunday, September 6. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to know more.

