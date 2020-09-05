Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell to star in war epic ‘Devotion’

Actors Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell are set to lead historical war epic “Devotion,” to be directed by “Sweetheart” filmmaker J D Dillard. Based on Adam Makos' 2014 book of the same name, the screenplay of the film is written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart with revisions by Dillard. The film will chart the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds. Initiated together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits, testing and flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

According to Variety, the film is being produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill for Black Label Media. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has acquired the film, while STX International, a division of ErosSTX, is handling international distribution.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with both Sony Pictures and STX International to bring this epic story to the big screen. J D Dillard is one of the most exciting filmmakers in the business and brings an extraordinary vision to this film in combination with our talented cast,” said Smith. Production is set to start in February next year.