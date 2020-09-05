Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Korean actor Hyun Bin has been in Jordan since July 13 shooting for his upcoming thriller movie titled 'Bargaining' or 'The Negotiations' which is based on the 2007 South Koreans hostage crisis in Afghanistan. Ever since he left South Korea, his fans have been worried about his health and safety due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a halt.

It's been widely speculated that Hyun Bin will return to South Korea this month for a couple of reasons which include the Seoul International Drama Awards 2020 and according to a Korean platform Naver news, he is also expected to talk with the makers of "Confidential Assignment 2".

The awards will be held virtually, where organizers will be personally delivering the trophies and the winners will share their acceptance speeches through video messages. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's massively popular drama 'Crash Landing On You' has also been nominated in the competitive awards ceremony. CLOY will be competing against the KBS mini-series 'When the Camellia Blooms', SBS mini-series 'Hot Stove League', and JTBC mini-series 'Itaewon Class' for the award.

But Hyun Bin might not be able to shoot the video message with Son Ye-jin because of the quarantine requirements of South Korea for international travelers.

The Korean actor has been very active on Instagram in recent days and regularly posts pictures and updates for his fans.

Besides the award, Hyun Bin's birthday is also on September 25 and he might even get to celebrate it with his loved ones while taking precautions if he returns to South Korea by September 11 so his 14-day self-quarantine period would be over by September 25.