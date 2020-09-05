Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Queen turns her Sandringham estate into drive-in movie theatre

To provide a unique experience for those looking to catch a movie amid the coronavirus pandemic, the estate of Queen Elizabeth II in Sandringham is getting prepared to turn into a drive-in theatre.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:58 IST
The Queen turns her Sandringham estate into drive-in movie theatre
Queen Elizabeth II . Image Credit: ANI

To provide a unique experience for those looking to catch a movie amid the coronavirus pandemic, the estate of Queen Elizabeth II in Sandringham is getting prepared to turn into a drive-in theatre. Reported by Fox News, The Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where the monarch retreats during the winter, will transition into a drive-in movie theatre later this month.

As mentioned in the estate's official website, moviegoers can catch an array of movies during the weekend of September 25. Tickets are currently available for purchase. Movies like 'Toy Story', 'Moana', 'A Star is Born', '1917' and more have been scheduled for viewing.

The estate's website states that a pop-up bar having choices of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available for attendees. Social distance guidelines will be in place so cars have "ample room" if attendees want to stretch their legs outside of their cars, reported Fox News.

Like any of the royal palaces, Sandringham Estate is open to the public, although COVID-19 has brought on some new changes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Biggest challenge is to make sure team stays within bio-bubble: Delhi Capitals CEO

By Nitin Srivastava Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said that to make sure the team stays within the bio-bubble is the biggest challenge forced by the coronavirus pandemic as it gets very tough for players and support staff to remain in ...

Archer and Wood in the middle period changed it for us: Jordon

After registering a thrilling two-run victory against Australia in the first T20I, England pacer Chris Jordon on Saturday credited Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for swinging the game in the middle-overs. Australia was chasing 163 and the side ...

Sasikala's lawyer hopes for her early release, AIADMK says no change in stand of keeping her at bay

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaas aide V K Sasikala, who is serving a four year prison term in a Bengaluru prison, is expected to be released soon, her lawyer hoped while the AIADMK asserted that there is no change in its stand of keeping...

Two persons apprehended for ATM theft in Noida

Two persons have been apprehended for committing ATM theft in Sector 24 of Noida by the police on Friday. In the past few days, there have been certain incidents related to ATM theft in the area. There was intense checking in the area by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020