The Queen turns her Sandringham estate into drive-in movie theatre

To provide a unique experience for those looking to catch a movie amid the coronavirus pandemic, the estate of Queen Elizabeth II in Sandringham is getting prepared to turn into a drive-in theatre. Reported by Fox News, The Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where the monarch retreats during the winter, will transition into a drive-in movie theatre later this month.

As mentioned in the estate's official website, moviegoers can catch an array of movies during the weekend of September 25. Tickets are currently available for purchase. Movies like 'Toy Story', 'Moana', 'A Star is Born', '1917' and more have been scheduled for viewing.

The estate's website states that a pop-up bar having choices of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available for attendees. Social distance guidelines will be in place so cars have "ample room" if attendees want to stretch their legs outside of their cars, reported Fox News.

Like any of the royal palaces, Sandringham Estate is open to the public, although COVID-19 has brought on some new changes. (ANI)