Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantine a small price to pay for Australian in Venice

MacKay had to get federal government approval to leave the country, and successfully made the case that “The Furnace” was the only Australian official selection at Venice, where it is screening in the Horizons section for new talent. “It turns out, we're kind of representing the country,” he said.

PTI | Venice | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:39 IST
Quarantine a small price to pay for Australian in Venice

Roderick MacKay had to get government approval to leave Australia, spent two weeks in preventive coronavirus quarantine in Rome and will be locked up in a hotel back in Australia for another two weeks upon his return. But the 33-year-old director says it's a small price to pay to get his first feature film,“The Furnace,” to the Venice Film Festival — especially after it took six years to make.

“The Furnace” explores a forgotten aspect of the 19th century west Australian gold rush, when Muslim and Sikh camel handlers from India, Afghanistan and Persia — Iran's former name — were brought in by the British colonizers to help open up the Outback, many essentially working as indentured labourers. “The Furnace” follows the story of a young Afghan cameleer played by Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek, who is led astray from his friendship with local Aboriginal people by a shifty gold prospector.

“It's shining a light on a little known chapter of our history and representing community groups who have not really been represented in Australia's history,” MacKay told The Associated Press. “And so I think on the basis of that, that was really the thing that compelled me to come here and do my bit to represent the film.” That was no easy feat given the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown of MacKay's hometown of Perth, in western Australia, as well as Italy's restrictions on travelers coming from outside Europe. MacKay had to get federal government approval to leave the country, and successfully made the case that “The Furnace” was the only Australian official selection at Venice, where it is screening in the Horizons section for new talent.

“It turns out, we're kind of representing the country,” he said. “So luckily, or thankfully, they considered that to be a worthy enough cause.” Upon arrival in Italy, MacKay quarantined at a Rome apartment for two weeks, people-watching from the rooftop terrace, preparing for the festival and watching movies, including Ridley Scott's “Gladiator” to “get in the vibe, in the zone” of Rome. Now at Venice, he is overwhelmed: MacKay had only previously made two short films before “The Furnace,” which he conceived of when researching the western Australian gold rush in 2014.

“It's taken me six years to get this project off the ground. So a month in quarantine, really in the scheme of things, is kind of a small blip in the time that I've taken from my life to realize this project,” he said. After Venice, he retraces his steps back to Perth, where a government-appointed hotel quarantine awaits him.

“Not ideal, but we understand that it's necessary in these times,” he said. “And hey, perhaps it'll be a nice sort of two-week window to just process everything that we've been up to here in this extraordinary time.” The festival, the first major in-person cinema showcase after COVID-19 locked down the film industry, wraps up on Sept. 12. In addition to the Horizons competition, 18 films are competing for the Golden Lion in the main selection..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic - President Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani castigated Irans friends on Saturday for not standing up to the United States and ignoring U.S. sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic.Iran, with over 380,000 registered cases and over 22,000 deaths from ...

Bengaluru drug racket: actress Ragini Dwivedi,11 others booked under NDPS Act

The Bengaluru police have registered a case of drug abuse against 12 people, including Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, stating that they were supplying drugs to various people at parties through drug peddlers. So far 13 people have bee...

Former SP MLA held in land grabbing case

Former SP MLA Aarif Anwar Hashmi was on Saturday arrested in connection with a land grabbing case, police said. A case was registered in connection with the construction of a school on government land in 2018 by tampering with records. The ...

Soccer-Bologna coach believes he caught COVID-19 from his children

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic believes his children might have infected him with COVID-19, he said on Saturday after being forced to miss his teams pre-season training camp for the second year running. Mihajlovic, who was diagnosed with l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020