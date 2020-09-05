Indiana Jones 5 won’t be a reboot, will continue adventures of Indiana Jones

The release of Indiana Jones 5 is going to be delayed. Indiana Jones 4 was released in May 2008. Since then fans have been waiting for the fifth movie without losing hope.

Many fans considered that Indiana Jones 5 would never be worked upon. But that's not the case. The third movie was launched in 1989 and there was a gap of 19 years between the third and fourth movies.

Indiana Jones 5 was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on July 9, 2021. But the movie was postponed to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The production for Indiana Jones 5 was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that badly shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and television projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

Indiana Jones 5 is in development under Disney with James Mangold directing, and Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Kathleen Kennedy producing. Kathleen Kennedy confirmed at the BAFTA event in February this year that the fifth movie would not be a reboot and instead would continue the adventures of Indiana Jones, picking up some time after the events of the previous movie.

Many fans are wondering whether Harrison Ford will be present in Indiana Jones 5 or not. As he is approaching his 80th birthday, many fans have speculated that he might choose to retire from the demanding physical stunt. However, there is no such official announcement on it.

John Rhys Davies as Sallah, Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, Jim Broadbent as Charles Stanforth is likely to be seen in Indiana Jones 5. However, the plot for the movie is yet to be hinted but we can say that new plot and events will be more mesmerizing with turns and twists.

Indiana Jones 5 will not have the screenplayer David Koepp as he already announced his exit. According to Digital Spy, he made his exit due to the departure of director Steven Spielberg and the arrival of new director James Mangold. "[James] deserves a chance to take his shot at it," David Koepp said to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new release date for Indiana Jones 5 is July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

