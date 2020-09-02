Left Menu
Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates: Is the sequel happening? What we know so far

Updated: 02-09-2020 02:29 IST
The good news is that the producer James Cameroon and the director Robert Rodriguez hinted that Alita: Battle Angel 2 would be made including further sequels. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

The remarkable success of Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 paved the way for another movie – Alita: Battle Angel 2. Fans are passionately waiting for the sequel's renewal. However, we don't have any new updates on the renewal.

The good news is that the producer James Cameroon and the director Robert Rodriguez hinted that Alita: Battle Angel 2 would be made including further sequels. Again, on February 6, 2019, James Cameroon and Robert Rodriguez announced that they have plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future. "It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be "Alita: Fallen Angel" and then Alita... you know "Avenging Angel" and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron explained the reason (in a conversation with BBC Radio 1) for rearranging the film title from the initial source material, allowing the possibilities of sequel titles.

A new development in Alita: Battle Angel 2 has popped up over Twitter. Black Panther star Danai Gurira is fans choice to play a character that is a part of the Motorball scene in the world of Alita. This tweet came from the Alita Army Twitter feed, as they were keen on celebrating 'Danai Gurira Appreciation Day.'

The viewers can expect to see Alita's journey in Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem's survivor, and the real motives of Nova and fans can also see the Vengeful Alita in Alita: Battle Angel 2 because of Hugo's demise. The cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

