Two complaints seek FIR against Kangana over PoK comment
While one of the complaints was submitted by Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer, at Andheri police station on Friday, another was submitted at Azad Maidan police station by a city Congress functionary. Both applications sought registration of an FIR against the actor for `defaming' the Mumbai police and `spreading enmity between two groups' under the relevant IPC sections.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:45 IST
Two separate complaints have been filed with the police here against actor Kangana Ranaut over her remark where she compared Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK). While one of the complaints was submitted by Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer, at Andheri police station on Friday, another was submitted at Azad Maidan police station by a city Congress functionary.
Both applications sought registration of an FIR against the actor for `defaming' the Mumbai police and `spreading enmity between two groups' under the relevant IPC sections. However, no FIR has been registered yet as police officials said they were examining the applications.
ALSO READ
Mumbai, its suburbs likely to receive moderate rainfall today
Looking forward to great time here: Kangana Ranaut on her social media debut
Sushant death case: Unidentified person being questioned by CBI in Mumbai
Sushant case: CBI team reaches Mumbai's Bandra Police Station
Joe Biden's elusive quest for 'Biden from Mumbai' continues