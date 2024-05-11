Left Menu

MSEDCL technician apprehended for soliciting bribe from hotelier in Navi Mumbai

MSEDCL technician arrested for demanding bribe for commercial electricity meter installation. Accused, Deepak Marathe, sought Rs 4,000 for himself and Rs 1,000 for assistant engineer Sachin Fulzele. Marathe caught during ACB sting operation accepting bribe. Fulzele remains at large. Case registered under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Updated: 11-05-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 14:44 IST
An MSEDCL chief technician was arrested by the Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a hotelier, an official said on Saturday.

The hotelier wanted a commercial electricity meter to be installed at his eatery for which accused Deepak Marathe sought a bribe of Rs 4,000 for himself and Rs 1,000 for assistant engineer Sachin Fulzele, said the official.

''Marathe was caught on Friday evening while accepting the bribe during a trap set up by the ACB in the complainant's eatery. Fulzele is still at large and efforts are on to nab him,'' the official added.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Vashi police station, the ACB official informed.

