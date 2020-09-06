Left Menu
Bill Skarsgard drops out of 'The Northman'

The "It" star, who was originally cast in the Viking revenge saga alongside his brother Alexander Skarsgard, said he pulled out of the project due to scheduling conflicts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Asked whether he will be appearing in the film, Bill Skargard told Collider, "No, unfortunately.

Actor Bill Skargard has confirmed that he is no longer attached to star in Robert Eggers' next directorial, "The Northman" . The "It" star, who was originally cast in the Viking revenge saga alongside his brother Alexander Skarsgard, said he pulled out of the project due to scheduling conflicts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked whether he will be appearing in the film, Bill Skargard told Collider, "No, unfortunately. It's been a scheduling nightmare during COVID. It is what it is. It's a big shame." "Eggers is one of the great filmmakers out there and working with my brother... I don't want to talk about it, it's going to make me burst into tears," he added. The production on the film, which was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in March, resumed in Belfast recently.

Set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century, the plot follows a Nordic prince (Alexander Skarsgard) on the quest to avenge his father's murder. "The Northman" also features Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Claes Bang, and Bjork.

The film is Eggers' follow-up project to his 2019 indie thriller "The Lighthouse" , starring Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in the lead..

