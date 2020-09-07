Left Menu
Development News Edition

City won't waste John Oliver's donation, on 1 condition

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said on WTNH-TV that he would accept Oliver's challenge to name the city's sewage plant after him following Oliver's offer to donate USD 55,000 to local charities. But Boughton said there was one stipulation to the facility's renaming.

PTI | Danbury | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:40 IST
City won't waste John Oliver's donation, on 1 condition

A Connecticut city won't waste an opportunity to get a sizeable donation from comedian John Oliver about a weeks-long joke pertaining to the name of a sewage plant in the area. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said on WTNH-TV that he would accept Oliver's challenge to name the city's sewage plant after him following Oliver's offer to donate USD 55,000 to local charities.

But Boughton said there was one stipulation to the facility's renaming. “We do have one very specific condition. You must come here to Danbury and be physically present when we cut the ribbon," he said in a Facebook video posted Sunday. The announcement was the latest volley in a war of words between the host of HBO's “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and Boughton after Oliver first bashed Danbury on an Aug. 16 during a segment on racial disparities in jury selection that was actually focused on other areas of Connecticut.

“If you're going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury?” Oliver said. He finished his rant with a taunt: “If you're from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver -- children included.” Boughton followed up with an August 22 Facebook post that showed the mayor in front of the city's sewage plant. “We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” the Republican mayor said. “Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John.” Oliver raised the stakes on his August 30 show by offering to donate USD 55,000 to Danbury-area charities if officials followed through on naming the plant after him.

The comedian played a video of Boughton saying the offer was a joke and said, “Wait, so you're not doing it?” Oliver said he hadn't known that he wanted his name on the sewage plant "but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want.” A message seeking comment on Boughton's demand that Oliver attend the ribbon-cutting was sent to Oliver's manager. It was unclear why Oliver first singled out Danbury, a city of about 80,000 in Fairfield County that was once a hatmaking center.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Depression forms in Atlantic; Julio weakens west of Mexico

A tropical depression formed in the central portion of the Atlantic Ocean, and forecasters expect it to form into a tropical storm on Monday. Tropical depression 17 was located about 1,425 miles 2,290 kilometres east of the Northern Leeward...

Stars edge Golden Knights in Western finals opener

Anton Khudobin had 25 saves in registering his first career postseason shutout and leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening game of the Western Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs Sund...

Nitishwar Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary to J-K LG

IAS Nitishwar Kumar has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the proposal of DoPT Department of Personnel Training for inter-...

Teddy Sharman-Lowe signs three-year contract with Chelsea

Chelsea on Sunday announced the signing of Burton Albions goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, who has put pen to paper on a three-year deal. However, Sharman-Lowe will remain with Burton Albion on loan.Chelsea has completed the signing of young ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020