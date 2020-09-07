Shane West, Theo Rossi join thriller 'Escape The Field'
Actors Shane West and Theo Rossi have boarded the cast of feature thriller "Escape The Field". Headlined by "The Umbrella Academy" star Jordan Claire Robbins, the film is being directed by Emerson Moore from a script he penned with Sean M Wathen and JD Dobkin. According to Deadline, the story follows six strangers who wake up disoriented and trapped in an endless cornfield only to discover that something mysterious is hunting them.
Armed only with seemingly random items, ranging from a compass to a canteen and a revolver with a single bullet, they must work together to escape the field or die. The project, which is currently in production in Toronto, Canada, is being produced by Michael Philip and Jason Moring through their Cr8iv DNA banner.
West, who has featured in movies such as "A Walk To Remember" and "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen" , recently starred as Bane in the final season of Fox’s "Gotham". Rossi is best known for shows such as "Luke Cage" and "Sons Of Anarchy" . He will next be seen in Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" , which will release on Netflix in 2021.
