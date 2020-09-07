Left Menu
Actor-host Malaika Arora on Tuesday announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at her home. The Bollywood diva said she is asymptomatic and following all the required protocols. “I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:38 IST
Malaika Arora tests COVID-19 positive, quarantines at home
Actor-host Malaika Arora on Tuesday announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at her home. The Bollywood diva said she is asymptomatic and following all the required protocols. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," Malaika wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request you all to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support," she added.

The 46-year-old fashionista is best known for her performance in popular Bollywood songs such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya", "Maahi Ve", "Kaal Dhamaal" and "Munni Badnaam Hui". Malaika, who started her showbiz journey as video jockey and model, has also served as a judge on reality TV shows such as "Nach Baliye", "Jhalaak Dikhhla Jaa" and "India's Got Talent". Prior to her coronavirus diagnosis, she was shooting for Sony TV's reality show "India's Best Dancer", that resumed after the government allowed film and TV production to commence as a part of the Unlock procedure. The production of the show, which also features Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as judges, was recently put on hold after some of the crew members tested positive for the virus.

