Tiger Shroff makes singing debut with'Unbelievable', shares motion poster

By sharing a dreamy motion poster of his upcoming song, actor Tiger Shroff on Monday announced his debut as a singer with an upcoming song 'Unbelievable'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:46 IST
Tiger Shroff (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By sharing a dreamy motion poster of his upcoming song, actor Tiger Shroff on Monday announced his debut as a singer with an upcoming song 'Unbelievable'. The 'War' star hopped on to Instagram and unveiled the motion poster, Tiger wrote, "Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new."

Expressing his excitement on the upcoming number, he added, "It been an 'unbelievable' experience, and I'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon." The motion poster features the 'Baaghi 3' holding a mic as he takes limelight while sporting a formal look and added aviators and hums a melody. The song 'Unbelievable' has been conceptualised during the lockdown by Shroff.

For the 'Munna Michael' actor, the lockdown has been a time of exploration and discovering something new. Tiger, in collaboration with Big Bang music, has brought this track while instating- #YouAreUnbelievable. 'Unbelievable'. The track will see Tiger dancing and singing to his own tunes for the first time. Produced by Big Bang Music, the single has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Tiger lending his vocals. Punit Malhotra has directed the track. The teaser of 'Unbelievable' will be out soon. (ANI)

