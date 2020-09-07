Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar drops power-packed preview of 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'

After sharing a glimpse of the thrilling teaser, actor Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a power-packed preview of the much-loved adventure TV show 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:34 IST
Akshay Kumar drops power-packed preview of 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After sharing a glimpse of the thrilling teaser, actor Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a power-packed preview of the much-loved adventure TV show 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls.' "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Preview When a Western adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern action junkie, don't expect fireworks because brotherhood is what we found. Two fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through dangerous territory is what I call the perfect walk in the park," wrote the 'Good Newwz' actor as he posted to Instagram a preview of the upcoming special.

He added about the British wildlife adventurer--Bear Grylls, "@beargrylls is and always will be the 'Man of the Wild', I'm over the moon to have been chosen to do what I wish I could do with my kids every day, and that's explore our beautiful lands! But for now, it's just Bear and me doing what we do Best #Grrrrr #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin." The immense preview chronicled the journey of Akshay and Grylls in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and their thrilling adventures -- from drinking 'elephant poop' tea to crossing river full of crocodiles. In the video, the survival instructor Grylls is shown introducing the 'Blue' actor as one of India's biggest movie star.

The 46-year-old TV presenter said he is ready to take Akshay for an adventure into the wild. With the progression of the clip, Akshay is shown clipping up a tree with the help of a rope as Grylls instructed him. The two are also shown sharing their views about military life and about Akshay's military charities. The actor also shared that he attributes inspiration and values from his father, who was in the Army and says he wants to pass on the legacy to his son. As the video concludes, Akshay is seen crossing a river full of crocodiles with the help of ropes. Grylls said, "AK is a remarkable man who has literally fought his way to the top of his career, through determination, but also through discipline... for me this day has been a privilege, AK, you're a legend."

The buzz around Akshay Kumar's episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas 'Into The Wild with Rajinikanth' is the second-highest-rated show ever in the genre. The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City's Mahrez, Laporte test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Monday. City said in a statement that both players did not display any symptoms and are currently self-...

Rays try to get offense going against Nationals

The American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays continue to get winning efforts from players they didnt pencil into their plans coming out of spring training 2.0. Add outfielder Randy Arozarena to the list of unsung contributors helping the...

Giants look to remain on a roll vs. Diamondbacks

San Francisco ends its season series with Arizona on Monday evening, although the Giants might wish they could play more games against the Diamondbacks as the baseball season heads down the stretch. With Sundays 4-2 win, the Giants are 7-2 ...

Yanks, Jays set for first meeting

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will meet for the first time this season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo. There are postseason implications, with the teams meeting 10 times in the next three weeks -- ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020