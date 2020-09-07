Chloe Grace Moretz to star in 'Mother/Android'

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz will headline upcoming sci-fi feature "Mother/ Android". The film will mark the directorial debut of Hollywood screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, best known for his work on movies such as "Project Power" and upcoming "The Batman".

It follows Georgia, who, with her boyfriend Sam, goes on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man’s Land, a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before Georgia give birth. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's story is loosely based on Tomlin's birth parents, a young couple who were determined to save their child amid the dangers of the Romanian Revolution. Filmmaker Matt Reeves will produce the project through his 6th & Idaho banner, alongside Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn.

Bill Block of Miramax will also produce, along with Charles Miller..