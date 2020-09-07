DCW rescues girl sold off to orchestra to work as dancer

Left Menu
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday rescued a 17-year-old girl from Bihar who was allegedly sold off to an orchestra owner to work as a dancer. The girl was lured into a decent paying job and was then sold off to an orchestra to work as a dancer, the DCW said. No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi Police on the matter.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday rescued a 17-year-old girl from Bihar who was allegedly sold off to an orchestra owner to work as a dancer. The commission's 181 helpline received a call from the girl's mother complaining that two persons had taken her daughter to Bihar on the pretext of providing her work but sold her off for Rs 1.10 lakh to an orchestra owner to work as a dancer.

The DCW said whenever the girl expressed her desire of going back home, she was threatened by the owner and held captive. Her mother was also threatened by the traffickers to send money for her daughter's release, the panel said. According to the woman, she had tried filing a complaint with the police several times but her complaint wasn't entertained and the police refused to file an FIR in the matter, it said.

A DCW team also did follow ups in the matter and after many efforts, a DD entry was registered in the matter at west Delhi's Tilak Nagar police station, the panel alleged. Due to the lackadaisical approach of the police, the DCW team took up the matter on itself, it claimed. The DCW took the girl's contact number from her mother and tried calling her up. The call was picked up by a man who abruptly disconnected it and the phone was then switched off, it said. To get the details and address of the orchestra, the DCW team then called up the orchestra owner the next day and pretended that they wanted to get a girl job through the orchestra owner, it said.

The owner then, under the impression that he shall get another girl, gave the address of the orchestra, the panel said. Subsequently, the girl was rescued with the help of the Bihar Police, it added. Due to the financial crunch, the girl had to leave her studies. Her father had passed away a few years ago and her mother works as domestic help. The girl was lured into a decent paying job and was then sold off to an orchestra to work as a dancer, the DCW said.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi Police on the matter.

