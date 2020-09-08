Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix delays 'Cuties' film launch in Turkey; Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

British entertainment, left in dark, seeks government insurance help

British theatres and live music venues say the show will only go on if the government provides a financial backstop, as the COVID-19 pandemic means they can no longer get commercial insurance. While venues for indoor live performances are not yet open in all of Britain, theatres and concert halls in England have in theory been open to socially-distanced audiences since mid-August.

Netflix delays 'Cuties' film launch in Turkey

Netflix has delayed the launch of French film "Cuties" in Turkey after broadcasting watchdog (RTUK) ordered it to be removed saying it might lead to potential child exploitation. "We are considering RTUK's demand - and in the meantime have delayed the launch of Cuties in Turkey," a Netflix spokesperson said on Monday.

Singapore's concert for the dead goes online during pandemic

The studio lights dim, the band begins to strum, and it's showtime for a Singapore getai concert - a popular form of entertainment in southeast Asia that features songs, skits and over-the-top costumes to celebrate the dead. Because of the coronavirus, instead of being watched by a live audience of thousands, the performance is taking place in a studio and broadcast over the internet. The livestream is a lifeline for performers like Febe Huang, who earns her living staging getai with her husband across the region.

Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82

Influential Czech director Jiri Menzel, whose 1966 movie "Closely Watched Trains" won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film, has died at age 82, his wife, Olga Menzelova, said on her Facebook page. Menzel was part of the Czech New Wave of filmmakers of the 1960s that included "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" director Milos Forman and avant-garde director Vera Chytilova.

Box Office: 'Tenet' Kicks Off With $20 Million in the U.S., Nears $150 Million Globally

After months of delays, Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic "Tenet" finally arrived in U.S. theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend. Ticket sales, though difficult to dissect given the uncharted waters of the coronavirus era, are roughly in line with expectations for a new release during a pandemic. The espionage thriller is already nearing the $150 million mark globally, thanks to a stronger showing at the international box office. Overseas, "Tenet" earned another $78.3 million this weekend, bringing its worldwide haul to $146.2 million.