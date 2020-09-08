Fans raise fundraising campaign after Erica's disqualification from BB Naija

After the disqualification of Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, a housemate (contestant) in the Big Brother Naija Season 5 for breaking some of the house rules, her fans, known as Elites, started a fundraising campaign for her on a popular platform, GoFundMe, according to a news report by Vanguard.

In lesser than 3 hours after the launch of the campaign, more than USD 9,000 has been raised. The organizers were targeting USD 100,000 to support the disqualified reality show contestant, Erica's dream.

"Your action demonstrated disrespect for Biggie house rules despite the responsibility as Head of House to lead by example", these were some of the words by Big Brother Naija's Biggie as he announced the disqualification of Erica.

A description underneath the campaign page reads: "For Erica Nlewedim, the star of BBNaija season 5, Lockdown edition whose journey on the show came to an emotional end - To realize some of her hopes and aspirations."

A fan who donated USD 20 said "Because I love ❤️ her. Please accept my token."; while another who donated USD 25 commented; "Erica deserves better!!!!!"

However, different reactions have continued to trail her disqualification and the launched Go FundMe campaign. Typical of Nigerians, there were serious comments, and then, the savage and sarcastic ones too.