Urmila Matondkar gets nostalgic as 'Rangeela' clocks 25 years

Celebrating the silver jubilee of her 1995 romantic-drama, actor Urmila Matondkar got nostalgic and penned a note as she felt humbled and grateful. She extended thanks to all the movie lovers for lending support to 'a girl with big dreams who belonged to a small house.' "Chal mere sang sang. lele duniya ke rang .ho ja rangeela re," tweeted the 46-year-old actor as she penned the lyrics of the title song. Urmila also posted some gorgeous throwback pictures from the song as she dances on the upbeat number.

In the close-up pictures, the 'Chamatkar' actor looks stunning as she sports a colourful cap, with her curly luscious locks are left to open the air.

"Aur aap sab chale..ek lambe aur behatarin safar par mere saath..jo ab tak jaari hain.mere dil ki gaharaiyon se aap sabka bas shukriya dhanyavaad thanks.ek chhote ghar ki bade sapanon vaali ladaki ka saath dene ke lie." Added Matondkar as she extended thanks to her fans and the movie lovers. Her tweet roughly translates to: "And all of you went with me on a long and wonderful journey ... which continues till now. Thank you all, thanks from the depths of my heart. Thank you to support a girl with big dreams who belonged from a small house. # 25yearsofRangeela #Grateful #humbled." Written, directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma - 'Rangeela' featured Matondkar, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. The film also marks A. R. Rahman's debut Hindi film with an original score and soundtrack. (ANI)