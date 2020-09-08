Left Menu
Maya Hawke says she was 'kicked out of school for not being able to read' as a child

American actor Maya Hawke in a recent interview delved into her experience with dyslexia.

08-09-2020
Maya Hawke says she was 'kicked out of school for not being able to read' as a child
Maya Hawke (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Maya Hawke in a recent interview delved into her experience with dyslexia. According to Fox News, during an interview with NPR, the 22-year-old star (also the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) confronted that while it was "deeply difficult" to live with the learning disorder, she also found dyslexia to be "one of the great blessings of [her] life in a lot of ways."

The 'By Myself' singer confessed, "But I did get, like, kicked out of school for not being able to read when I was a kid. And I went to a special school for kids with learning disabilities." The 'Stranger Things' star added: "And it took me a long time to learn how to read, and I still am limited."

These days, however, there are "so many options" out there that have helped her to put her dyslexia to good use. "There's something about having had a limitation in regards to my ability to produce and take in stories that made me even more determined to love them and understand them and grow in them," said Hawke.

The actor said she faced "bullying" when her classmates would find out about her struggles to read, but explained that her famous "parents did a wonderful job of encouraging [her] to be creative." The star has been keeping busy in quarantine by tapping into that creativity and making music with her family.

As per Fox News, back in March, Hawke shared a video of herself singing with sisters Clementine and Indiana, as well as her father. They were all accompanied by her brother Levon. The family performed 'To Live Is to Fly' by folk musician Townes Van Zandt. (ANI)

