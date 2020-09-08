Left Menu
Development News Edition

John Legend working on sitcom based on his school days

Singer John Legend has revealed he is developing a situational comedy based on his "first public high school experience". I was skipped a couple of grades, so by the time I got to high school, my first public high school experience was as a 12 year old when most of my peers were 14," Legend told Extra magazine.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:20 IST
John Legend working on sitcom based on his school days

Singer John Legend has revealed he is developing a situational comedy based on his "first public high school experience". The "All of Me" hitmaker, who went to church school in his initial days, said the transition to high school was full of "comedy".

"I grew up in the church. I was skipped a couple of grades, so by the time I got to high school, my first public high school experience was as a 12 year old when most of my peers were 14," Legend told Extra magazine. "There's a lot of comedy in my childhood, in my teenage years - so we're gonna try and mine that for a sitcom. We're developing it right now, and we're excited for it," he added.

On the personal front, the 41-year-old singer and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen (34) are expecting their third child. They are also parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Medical University of Antigua Announces Up to 30% Scholarships for the NEET Students

NCR, Delhi, India NewsVoir With the onset of the COVID-era, the entrance examinations across the country has been hampered. Aspirants who wait for the whole year to prepare and crack these exams are in a mental turmoil. NEET examinations wh...

Tennis-Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge

Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media.The Serb ...

New guidelines to boost teaching of relationships and sexuality education

Two new sets of guidelines are being provided to schools to strengthen the teaching around relationships, health and sexuality, Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin announced today.The new guidelines will ensure that the teaching of r...

Cricket Ireland cancels Inter-Provincial T20 match over coronavirus fears

Cricket Ireland on Monday announced the cancellation of the Inter-Provincial T20 match between Munster Reds and Northern Knights over concerns regarding coronavirus. Earlier, a member of the Northamptonshire cricket team had tested positive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020