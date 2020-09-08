HM condoles death of radio astronomer Swarup
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of renowned radio astronomer Govind Swarup and said he will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:19 IST
"Eminent professor and stalwart of radio astronomy, Govind Swarup ji will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities. His demise is a huge loss for the entire nation. My deepest condolences with his family. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted
Swarup was the founding director of the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), which is part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).
