Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:06 IST
Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. "Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed," said deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra.

She was taken to a public hospital here for medical check-up and COVID-19 tests soon after her arrest. Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment here on June 14.

Before entering the vehicle along with NCB officials, Rhea waved at the assembled media persons at the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai. Clad in black, Rhea reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate around 10.30 am on Tuesday and was also seen carrying a bag with her, while entering the office.

The 28-year-old girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs. Rhea was recently interrogated by the CBI probe team, camping at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai's western suburb Santacruz and also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

NCB recently arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda on drug supply charges. Sushant Singh Rajput's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of driving his son to suicide and misappropriating his money.

Rhea has denied the allegations on several occasions. PTI DC VT VT VT

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Investments in public health, an investment in safer future, urges Tedros

COVID-19 is teaching all of us many lessons, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a media briefing in Geneva, on Monday.One of them is that health is not a luxury item for those who can afford it its a necessity and a ...

Nitish can t win seats in double digit if he fights on his own: Tejashwi

Hitting back at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for launching a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad politically as well as personally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday said the JDU presidents impressive face cannot fetch him seats even in double ...

Telangana Government and UK India Business Council renew their MoU to strengthen the state's industrial development

Hyderabad Telangana India, September 8 ANINewsVoir The UK India Business Council UKIBC renewed its Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana. This collaborative partnership between the ...

In Brexit poker, Britain says it may break law in 'limited way'

Britain headed into a fresh round of Brexit trade talks on Tuesday acknowledging it could break international law but only in a limited way after reports it may undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union.As the pound fell on fears ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020