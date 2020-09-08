Asha Bhosle pens down positive thought as she turns 87

Age is just a number, proves legendary singer Asha Bhosle who is celebrating her 87th birthday on Tuesday. Music sensation, Asha Bhosle, has been the playback voice behind a number of artists in the Bollywood industry.

Amid hundreds of wishes poured in for her from her near-and-dear ones, the crooner on Tuesday admitted that she is positive about life, and feels just 40-year-old. "I've completed my 87th and stepped into my 88th but I feel 40! Like me I hope you all feel positive about life," the star tweeted.

The 'Le Gayi' singer also urged everyone to imbibe the quality of being positive in life and spread "happiness" for everyone around. The singer concluded the note by thanking everyone for the warm and lovely birthday wishes. "Keep smiling and my advise is to pls be that positive person for all around you - spread the happiness. Thank you so much for all your wishes," the tweet read.

Bhosle, fondly called Asha Tai, is the best known for playback singing in the Hindi cinema. She was born on September 8, 1933, in a small town of Goar in Sangli, Maharashtra. The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and further boasted an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry spanning more than six decades.

In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music history.

The singer has made her mettle strong in music by giving hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others. Bhosle was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.