Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asha Bhosle pens down positive thought as she turns 87

Age is just a number, proves legendary singer Asha Bhosle who is celebrating her 87th birthday on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:26 IST
Asha Bhosle pens down positive thought as she turns 87
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Age is just a number, proves legendary singer Asha Bhosle who is celebrating her 87th birthday on Tuesday. Music sensation, Asha Bhosle, has been the playback voice behind a number of artists in the Bollywood industry.

Amid hundreds of wishes poured in for her from her near-and-dear ones, the crooner on Tuesday admitted that she is positive about life, and feels just 40-year-old. "I've completed my 87th and stepped into my 88th but I feel 40! Like me I hope you all feel positive about life," the star tweeted.

The 'Le Gayi' singer also urged everyone to imbibe the quality of being positive in life and spread "happiness" for everyone around. The singer concluded the note by thanking everyone for the warm and lovely birthday wishes. "Keep smiling and my advise is to pls be that positive person for all around you - spread the happiness. Thank you so much for all your wishes," the tweet read.

Bhosle, fondly called Asha Tai, is the best known for playback singing in the Hindi cinema. She was born on September 8, 1933, in a small town of Goar in Sangli, Maharashtra. The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and further boasted an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry spanning more than six decades.

In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music history.

The singer has made her mettle strong in music by giving hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others. Bhosle was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Investments in public health, an investment in safer future, urges Tedros

COVID-19 is teaching all of us many lessons, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a media briefing in Geneva, on Monday.One of them is that health is not a luxury item for those who can afford it its a necessity and a ...

Nitish can t win seats in double digit if he fights on his own: Tejashwi

Hitting back at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for launching a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad politically as well as personally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday said the JDU presidents impressive face cannot fetch him seats even in double ...

Telangana Government and UK India Business Council renew their MoU to strengthen the state's industrial development

Hyderabad Telangana India, September 8 ANINewsVoir The UK India Business Council UKIBC renewed its Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana. This collaborative partnership between the ...

In Brexit poker, Britain says it may break law in 'limited way'

Britain headed into a fresh round of Brexit trade talks on Tuesday acknowledging it could break international law but only in a limited way after reports it may undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union.As the pound fell on fears ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020