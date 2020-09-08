NCW chief Rekha Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has home quarantined herself.

The NCW chairperson advised anyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"I got myself tested for COVID today as I was having cold and the report came positive. Anyone who came in my contact please get yourself tested. I have home quarantined myself," Sharma said in a tweet.