NCW chief Rekha Sharma tests positive for COVID-19
National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has home quarantined herself.
The NCW chairperson advised anyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.
"I got myself tested for COVID today as I was having cold and the report came positive. Anyone who came in my contact please get yourself tested. I have home quarantined myself," Sharma said in a tweet.
