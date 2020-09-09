Kristen Bell's 'Queenpins' acquired by STX Films

STX Films has bought the worldwide rights for upcoming comedy "Queenpins", to be headlined by actor Kristen Bell. The film, which will be directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly from their own script, is inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in US history, reported Variety. The story is about a suburban housewife, fed up with being dismissed and overlooked by her husband and society. She decides to take back control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club. Her creation ends up scamming millions of dollars from big food companies while delivering deals to millions of fellow coupon clippers.

The film will also feature Bell's "Veronica Mars" co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste as well as actors Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser. STX Films will distribute "Queenpins" in US, UK and Ireland. AGC Studios, Marquee Entertainment and Red Hour Films will produce the movie.