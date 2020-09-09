College student ends life as daily wager father fails to get her smartphone for online class
PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:47 IST
Upset over not being able to afford a smartphone to attend online classes, a 20-year-old college student died by suicide in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Wednesday. Jayanti Bauli, a BA first-year student of Mal College, hung herself in her house in Dabripara village in the Saripukuri area on Monday night, said Dilip Sarkar, the officer-in-charge of Kranti police outpost.
Her father Aviram Bauli told police that he works as a daily wager and somehow manages to make both ends meet and also pay the tuition fees of her daughter. "My daughter was wanting a smartphone for some time for the online classes. She was upset that I couldn't get it for her. But had I known that she would do something like this, I would have borrowed money from somewhere and bought her a phone," said Aviram as he broke down.
Police said they are further investigating the matter.
