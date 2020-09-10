Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Baz Luhrmann to resume 'Elvis' shooting with Tom Hanks back in Australia

After a gap of six months, the production of Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' movie, starring veteran actor Tom Hanks, will resume its filming on September 23 in Queensland, Australia.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:39 IST
COVID-19: Baz Luhrmann to resume 'Elvis' shooting with Tom Hanks back in Australia
Baz Lhurmann and Tom Hanks. Image Credit: ANI

After a gap of six months, the production of Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' movie, starring veteran actor Tom Hanks, will resume its filming on September 23 in Queensland, Australia. Reported by Deadline, the production of the movie earlier was forced to shut down after the leading man Tom Hanks, who is playing the King of Rock Roll's manager Colonel Tom, contracted COVID-19.

The 'Forrest Gump' star and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus in March. Expressing his excitement in returning for the shoot, the director said: "We're back to, as Elvis liked to say, 'taking care of business!' It is a real privilege in this unprecedented global moment that Tom Hanks has been able to return to Australia to join Austin Butler and all of our extraordinary cast and crew to commence production on 'Elvis'."

The 57-year-old director, on behalf of the whole team, thanked their partners in the Queensland Government and Queensland Health for supporting them, and help set an example of "how creativity and productivity can proceed safely and responsibly in a way that protects our team and the community at large." 'The Great Gatsby' director had on earlier stated that he was committed to making 'Elvis' in Queensland.

"In fact, we're not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days," he had tweeted shortly following the movie's shutdown on March 19. In April, Luhrmann in an exclusive interview with Deadline noted that he learned about Hanks's diagnosis days before shooting during a rehearsal.

Soon after shutting down, Luhrmann, and everyone during that rehearsal, including extras, went into quarantine for 14 days and were tested. Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson, who also came down with COVID-19, went into isolation and self-quarantined in Australia where they recovered before returning to the US around March 28.

The Oscar-winning actor, Hanks was quite active on social media platforms during the period of his diagnosis letting the people know what his, and wife's health updates are. Even after completely recovering from the COVID-19, the couple appeared virtually in various talk shows and were open in sharing their experience about the diagnosis. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Alert along LoC after ISI uses drones to drop weapons for terrorists

A quadcopter used by Pakistani spy agency ISI in Jammu and Kashmir has necessitated alert along the Line of Control LoC in the valley as the Army believes it could be used for dropping weapons for terrorists. Talking to PTI, General-Officer...

Soccer-Asian Football Confederation cancels AFC Cup due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years edition of the AFC Cup, Asias second-tier club competition, has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the continents governing body for soccer said in a statement on Thursday.The competition, in which teams from more minor n...

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, tells PTI assignment will be challenging but fun.

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, tells PTI assignment will be challenging but fun....

UK extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange postponed over COVID-19 concerns

The London extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was postponed on Thursday because of concern that one of the lawyers involved might have been exposed to COVID-19. Assange is fighting extradition to the United States wher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020