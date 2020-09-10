Maha Guv expresses displeasure on handling of Kangana episode

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari has expressed displeasure over the handling of the Kangana Ranaut episode and the manner in which the Mumbai civic body razed "illegal alterations" at her bungalow, sources close to him said on Thursday. The governor summoned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's principal advisor Ajoy Mehta on Wednesday, when the demolition was carried out, and conveyed his displeasure over the entire matter, the sources said.

"He (Mehta) was summoned by the governor and the displeasure was conveyed to him," they added. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Using a bulldozer and excavators, a BMC team had demolished the alterations allegedly made without the civic body's approval at Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra on Wednesday morning. The action came in the wake of a war of words between the Shiv Sena and the actress after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The "Queen" star had also said that she feared the Mumbai police more than an alleged "movie mafia"..