PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:18 IST
Migsun Group's MD Yash Miglani Co-produces Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra's 'Khaali Peeli'

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Migsun Group Delhi NCR’s leading real estate developer ventures into film production with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday. Co-Producer Yash Miglani of Migsun Group is excited for this maiden venture. Khaali Peeli will release on India’s first multi screen pay per view service ‘Zee Plex”

Migsun Group is best known for its quality residential projects in many cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Raj Nagar, Kaushambi, and many more. Speaking on the maiden outing in Bollywood, Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group said, “We are thrilled about this venture and plan to bring more fun in the lives of people through all kinds on cinema. The film particularly excites me as it has all elements of a proper masala hindi film. Khaali Peeli also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and will release on national holiday 2nd October."Image 1: Yash MiglaniImage 2: Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Pandey PWRPWR

