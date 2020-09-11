Left Menu
Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream’ relaunch

Campbell, who played the lead role of Sidney in the previous four movies in the Wes Craven-directed franchise, will join original stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox for the new film, touted to be the relaunch of the popular series. “Ready or Not” helmers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence, are directing the reboot from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Actor Neve Campbell is set to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the new “Scream” movie from Spyglass and Paramount Pictures. Campbell, who played the lead role of Sidney in the previous four movies in the Wes Craven-directed franchise, will join original stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox for the new film, touted to be the relaunch of the popular series.

“Ready or Not” helmers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence, are directing the reboot from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. “We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true.

"It just wouldn’t be a ‘Scream’ movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honoured to join her in Woodsboro,” Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett said in a joint statement to Variety. The new cast members include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Plot details are under the wraps, but production will begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina after safety protocols are in place. The first Scream movie released in 1996, with Campbell starring as Sidney, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting 'The Scream'.

Campbell said she is “beyond excited” to revist the role and reunite with team. “After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the ‘Scream’ franchise. I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro,” she said. Kevin Williamson, who penned the last four installments, is serving as the executive producer on the upcoming movie, scheduled for January 2022 release.

