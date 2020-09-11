Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Saturday Night Live' returns to studio for 46th season

The late-night comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' is getting back to the studio to start its 46th season on NBC.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:07 IST
'Saturday Night Live' returns to studio for 46th season
The SNL studio (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The late-night comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' is getting back to the studio to start its 46th season on NBC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sketch comedy series has set October 3 for its season premiere, once again airing live across the country at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT. NBC said the show will return to its home base in Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H to kick off the season.

After nearly seven months, the premiere will mark the first in-studio edition of 'SNL'. Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production, the show's last episode aired on March 7, with Daniel Craig hosting. The last season in spring was closed out with three remote editions of the show that featured cast members and musical guests all performing from their homes.

As per the show's usual theme, little else about the season premiere is known. 'SNL' typically doesn't announce its first list of hosts, or which cast members are returning and who's joining the ensemble, until closer to its airdate. As per The Hollywood Reporter, with the show's return to in-studio production, a number of other late-night programs are also gearing up for a comeback.

NBC's 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' have both resumed taping at 30 Rock, and CBS' 'Late Show' and 'Late Late Show' have done the same at their respective studios. Although 'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert is filming from a replica of his office at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater rather than in the theatre itself. After a summer break, Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to his ABC late-night show on September 21.

'SNL' has a much larger cast than any of those shows and more moving parts with multiple sketches and musical performances. NBC isn't yet sharing details on how the show will accommodate COVID-19 safety precautions. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Deepak Chahar to train from today: CSK CEO

By Baidurjo Bhose In what comes as a big boost for Chennai Super Kings CSK going into their first game of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19, pace spearhead Deepak Chahar will start training from Friday.Sp...

Police chief accused of rigging his own hiring resigns

The police chief of Connecticuts largest city resigned Thursday hours after being arrested on federal charges that he teamed with Bridgeports personnel director to rig the hiring process to ensure he got the job two years ago. Mayor Joe Gan...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares struggle to shake off bearish mood as U.S. tech giants wobble

Share markets struggled globally on Friday in a shadow cast by overnight falls in U.S. big tech shares, as well as doubts about the prospects for a U.S. stimulus after the Senate rejected a Republican bill. European stocks are expected to t...

Development of Brahma Kamal Vatika underway in Kedarnath

To meet the high demand of Brahma Kamal flower for offering at the shrine, Kedarnath Wildlife Division is developing a Brahma Kamal Vatika garden in Kedarnath valley. Amit Kanwar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kedarnath Wildlife Division, told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020