Left Menu
Development News Edition

I'm grappling with those regrets: Winslet on working with Allen, Polanski

The 44-year-old actor, who worked with Polanski on 2011 feature "Carnage" and with Allen on 2017 movie "Wonder Wheel", said it is "disgraceful" that the two filmmakers were held in high regard in Hollywood for so long. "It’s like, what the f**k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:18 IST
I'm grappling with those regrets: Winslet on working with Allen, Polanski

Oscar winner Kate Winslet says she regrets working with embattled filmmakers Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, who have been facing accusations of rape and sexual abuse for many years. The 44-year-old actor, who worked with Polanski on 2011 feature "Carnage" and with Allen on 2017 movie "Wonder Wheel" , said it is "disgraceful" that the two filmmakers were held in high regard in Hollywood for so long.

"It’s like, what the f**k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f***ing disgraceful," Winslet told Vanity Fair in an interview. The actor said the blame should also fall on her shoulders as she chose to star in their films, despite being aware about their chequered history. "And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f***ing truthful about all of it?" Winslet added.

There has been renewed focus on the two directors in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal, which gave birth to the #MeToo movement in October 2017. Allen has been accused of sexually abusing Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter with former partner Mia Farrow, in the early 1990s while she was a child. She reiterated her allegations in a 2014 New York Times op-ed and other articles.  Polanski, the man behind critically-acclaimed films such as "Rosemary's Baby" , "Chinatown" and "The Pianist" , had pleaded guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in 1977 after 13-year-old Samantha Geimer accused him of getting her drunk and giving her part of a quaalude.

He served 42 days in jail due to a plea bargain, however, he ran away to France when ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence. Attempts by the US to extradite him from Europe have been unsuccessful. The case is still ongoing, despite Geimer's requests to have it dismissed.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu takes COVID-19 test

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday underwent a compulsory COVID-19 test, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that starts on September 14. It is mandatory for every member to undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR test before attend...

2 minor girls raped in UP's Gonda

Two minor girls, aged six and seven, were allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the Umri Begamganj police station area on Thursday evening, they added.The girls had stepped out of thei...

"Emir of Winterthur" convicted in Swiss jihadist trial

A man dubbed the Emir of Winterthur was sentenced to 50 months in prison by a Swiss court on Friday after being convicted of supporting Islamic State and recruiting for the jihadist group Prosecutors had said the Swiss-Italian dual citizen,...

IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka

Extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka for today, said the India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been predicted at isolated places over Coastal Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020