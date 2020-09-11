‘Bring It On’ sequel is absolutely going to happen: Gabrielle Union

A sequel to cheerleading movie “Bring It On” will happen for sure, says the lead star Gabrielle Union. Union played Isis in the 2000 cheerleading film, directed by Peyton Reed. The movie also featured Kristen Dunst, Taslanina Joelson, Bianca Kajlich and Anne Fletcher.

In an interview on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to mark the 20th anniversary of the film's release, the 47-year-old actor said the whole team wants to come up with a sequel which would look at the lives of the characters 20 years later. ''It's absolutely going to happen, I think because we all got obsessed with 'Cheer' on Netflix. And it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading. And we kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later,'' Union said.

“Bring It On” has had five sequels, but all the movies went straight to DVD and did not feature any of the original cast members..