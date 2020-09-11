'Please be careful': Abhishek Bachchan as country sees rise in COVID-19 cases

Almost a month after recovering from coronavirus, actor Abhishek Bachchan urged the countrymen to "be careful," by citing the alarming number of cases reported in the country today. The 'Manmarziyaan' actor took to Twitter to share the number of coronavirus cases reported in the country in one day and urged people to stay careful.

"95,735 !!!!!! That's the amount of cases detected in just 1 day in India. Please be careful," he tweeted. Earlier in the day, Bachchan shared a video message and exhorted everybody to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Guru' actor, who has recovered from COVID-19 recently, advised his followers not to "take this virus lightly." Bachchan earlier last month was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after recovering from the novel virus. (ANI)