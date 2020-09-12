Odd News Roundup: Belgian city finds its former mayor's heart in a fountain

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Belgian city finds its former mayor's heart in a fountain For years it was just an urban myth. Then the diggers moved in and found it was true - that the heart of a former mayor of the eastern Belgian city of Verviers really was buried under a fountain.

For years it was just an urban myth. Then the diggers moved in and found it was true - that the heart of a former mayor of the eastern Belgian city of Verviers really was buried under a fountain. A small metal box, containing Pierre David's heart in an ethanol-filled jar, was uncovered during renovation work on the city's ornate stone fountain last month.

