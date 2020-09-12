Paramount, Spyglass' 'Scream 5' adds Dylan Minnette

"13 Reasons Why" alum Dylan Minnette is the latest star to board the cast of the new “Scream” movie from Spyglass and Paramount Pictures. Original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox are all coming back for the new movie, touted to be the relaunch of the popular series.

"Ready or Not" helmers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence, are directing the reboot from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The new cast members include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Besides Minnette, actors Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Kyle Gallner and Jasmin Savoy Brown have also joined the cast, reported Deadline. Plot details are under the wraps, but production will begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina after safety protocols are in place.

The first Scream movie released in 1996, with Campbell starring as Sidney, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting 'The Scream'. Kevin Williamson, who penned the last four installments, is serving as the executive producer on the upcoming movie, scheduled for January 2022 release.