Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins FIPRESCI award at Venice Film Fest

Chaitanya Tamhane's "The Disciple" has bagged the prestigious FIPRESCI award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Producer Vivek Gomber said, "It’s an incredible honour to be the first Indian film after thirty years to win this prestigious award at Venice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 10:58 IST
Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins FIPRESCI award at Venice Film Fest
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chaitanya Tamhane's "The Disciple" has bagged the prestigious FIPRESCI award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. The film, which looks at the world of classical musicians on the fringes of success, had its premiere at the Biennale last week, receiving glowing reviews from the critics.

The award, presented by The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse CInematographique), aims to promote and develop film culture as well as safeguard professional interests. The organization, which was formed in Brussels, Belgium in 1930, has professional film critics and film journalists from around the world as its members. "I want to thank the FIPRESCI and its jury members from the bottom of my heart for their continued support for our work. This is a very special honor for us given that the jury for this award comprises film critics and journalists from around the world. "We are all quite thrilled and excited with this fantastic start to the journey of 'The Disciple'," Tamhane said in a statement.

The last Indian film to be awarded the FIPRESCI Award at the annual film gala was "Mathilukal" , directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan in 1990. Producer Vivek Gomber said, "It's an incredible honor to be the first Indian film after thirty years to win this prestigious award at Venice. FIPRESCI's faith in our work has been a great source of encouragement over the years." The Marathi-language film is the first Indian movie in 20 years to be chosen for the main competition of a European film festival (Cannes, Venice, Berlin) after Mira Nair's "Monsoon Wedding" in Venice in 2001.

It is about Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak), an Indian classical vocalist trying to achieve purity in his work as he has been raised on the stories of his father and guru about the masters of the past. "The Disciple" is Tamhane's follow-up to his debut feature "Court" which was screened in the Orizzonti (Horizons) category at Venice in 2016.

Four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron is serving as executive producer on the movie. The 77th Venice Film Festival, which concludes on Saturday with the announcement of main awards' winners, is the first major international film event to take place physically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. PTI RB RB

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Former Sri Lankan bowler Tony Opatha dies aged 73

Former Sri Lanka seamer Tony Opatha, who represented his side in the 1975 and 1979 World Cup, died from a suspected stroke at the age of 79 on Friday morning in Colombo. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the former cricketer was in the...

Raj: 2 Army officers killed in accident on Bikaner-Jaipur highway

Two Army officers were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Bikaner district on Saturday, police said. Two soldiers injured in the incident are being treated ...

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in July, buys USD 15.973 bn

The Reserve Bank continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in July after it purchased USD 15.973 billion on a net basis from the spot market, according to its monthly bulletin. In the month, the central bank bought USD 16.903 billi...

We need to strengthen poor to end poverty: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for strengthening the poor in order to remove poverty. He said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY is aimed at empowering the poor.Modi was speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020