Being on 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls' has been one of my wildest experience: Akshay Kumar

Sharing a brief video of his feature on the Discovery channel's 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls,' actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday said being on the show was one of his "wildest experience".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 12:44 IST
A still from the video shared by actor Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a brief video of his feature on the Discovery channel's 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls,' actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday said being on the show was one of his "wildest experience". The 'Sooryavanshi' actor took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the intriguing episode with British adventurer Bear Grylls and shared how much he is excited for all his fans to watch the show.

"Being on Into The Wild with @BearGrylls has been one of the wildest experiences for me and I am looking forward for all of you to join me to watch it exclusively on@DiscoveryPlusInapp https://dplus.onelink.me/x8pk/ITW", the 53-year-old actor tweeted. Shot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar', will follow all military-style drills, with former British military personnel Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist, and philanthropist.

The episode will also raise awareness about a cause close to 'Kesari' actor's heart -- 'Bharat Ke Veer', which is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The buzz around Kumar's episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi had generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas 'Into The Wild with Rajinikanth' is the second-highest-rated show ever in the genre.

The special show premiered on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and will premiere on September 14 on Discovery Channel. (ANI)

