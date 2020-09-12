Arjun Kapoor celebrates six years of 'Finding Fanny'
Arjun Kapoor got all nostalgic as his romantic-comedy movie 'Finding Fanny' completed six years of its release on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:38 IST
Arjun Kapoor got all nostalgic as his romantic-comedy movie 'Finding Fanny' completed six years of its release on Saturday. The 'Gunday' actor took to Instagram to share a video clip of many popular scenes from the movie with the song 'Fanny Re' playing in the background.
Taking to the captions, the actor wrote: "Finding fanny since 6 years... and counting" The satirical road comedy film, directed and written by Homi Adajania, was released in 2014.
The movie boasts an ensemble cast of actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor featuring in prominent roles. Earlier, on September 6, Arjun Kapoor informed his fans on Instagram that he had tested positive for coronavirus, was asymptomatic and "will be under home quarantine." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arjun Kapoor
- Pankaj Kapur
- Dimple Kapadia
- Deepika Padukone
- Naseeruddin Shah
ALSO READ
Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor set to spook fans in horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'
Grateful to be working again: Arjun Kapoor on shooting under strict guidelines
Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19
Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have faith in humanity, will overcome this virus'
COVID-19: Parineeti Chopra wishes speedy recovery to Arjun Kapoor