Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venice Fest closes amid cheers for daring to open amid virus

The coveted Golden Lion awards were being handed out Saturday night before a masked audience conspicuously lacking in Hollywood star power, given coronavirus travel restrictions kept all but a few American productions away from Venice. Eighteen films were vying for the top awards in the main competition, including a record eight directed by women.

PTI | Venice | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:42 IST
Venice Fest closes amid cheers for daring to open amid virus

The Venice Film Festival is wrapping up the first COVID-era international cinema showcase Saturday, with critics, filmmakers and actors alike cheering organisers for having dared to hold the festival amid a pandemic and demonstrating how to go to the movies again, safely. The coveted Golden Lion awards were being handed out Saturday night before a masked audience conspicuously lacking in Hollywood star power, given coronavirus travel restrictions kept all but a few American productions away from Venice.

Eighteen films were vying for the top awards in the main competition, including a record eight directed by women. Cate Blanchett headed the main jury. That the 10-day festival happened at all was hardly a given, after northern Italy in late February became ground zero of the coronavivrus outbreak in Europe. Once the virus spread, the Cannes Film Festival was cancelled outright, and other big international festivals in Toronto and New York opted to go mostly online.

But after Italy managed to tame infections with a strict 10-week lockdown, Venice decided to go ahead, albeit under safety protocols that would have been unthinkable for a festival that has long prided itself on its spectacular visuals and glamorous clientele. Face masks were required indoors and out, including throughout screenings. Reservations for the general public and critics alike were required in advance, with theater capacity set at less than half. The public was barred from the red carpet and paparazzi, who would normally chase after stars in rented boats as they arrived on the Lido aboard water taxis, were given socially distanced positions on land.

While it's too soon to say if the measures worked due to COVID-19's long incubation period, there were no immediate reports of infections among festival-goers. Compliance with mask mandates and social-distancing requirements appeared to be high. “We were a little bit worried at the beginning, of course,” festival director Alberto Barbera said. “We knew that we had a very strict plan of safety measures and we were pretty sure about that, but you never know.” Hong Kong director Ann Hui, who received a Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement award, almost didn't make it after she couldn't get on her scheduled flight because of border restrictions. In the end, she arrived to collect the award and to see her out-of-competition film “Love After Love" make its world premiere.

By all indications, movie lovers inside the industry and out appreciated the effort and the symbolic significance of the world's oldest film festival charting the path forward on getting people back into movie theaters. “It's a moment of rebirth for everyone, for the whole world,” said Emma Dante, the Italian director of the in-competition “The Macaluso Sisters.” “This festival is really an important moment of encounter, of beginning to dream again and be together again, even with the norms and following all the safety protocols.” Film correspondent Emma Jones said that aside from “a few teething problems” with the online reservation system, the festival went off better than she expected.

“It feels safe in there, it feels socially distanced,” she said of the venues, where one and sometimes two or three seats were left unoccupied for every seat that was reserved. “Everyone is wearing their masks."(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Oxygen plants in Gujarat asked to ramp up production

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat health department has directed oxygen manufacturing units to ramp up production to maximum capacity and ensure that 50 per cent of it is medical oxygen meant for hospitals. In a notificati...

Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital in Goa on Saturday after recovering. Naik said he was doing well while leaving the hospital for his residence. As...

Hemant Soren meets Lalu Prasad in RIMS, says will fight Bihar polls together.

Hemant Soren meets Lalu Prasad in RIMS, says will fight Bihar polls together....

IPL will set the momentum for Australia tour, says KXIP pacer Mohd Shami

The IPL is the right kind of tournament that allows players to get into the groove nicely, an absolute must before they hit the Australian shores for two and half months, feels Indian teams premier speedster Mohammed Shami. The Australia-bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020