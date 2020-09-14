Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy birthday soulmate: Tahira Kashyap's sweet birthday wish for Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana ringed in his 36th birthday on Monday with a special midnight cake cutting ceremony with his author wife Tahira Kashyap.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 08:52 IST
Happy birthday soulmate: Tahira Kashyap's sweet birthday wish for Ayushmann Khurrana
Actor Ayushmann Khurran with wife Tahira Kashyap (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana ringed in his 36th birthday on Monday with a special midnight cake cutting ceremony with his author wife Tahira Kashyap. Kashyap took to Instagram and treated fans by sharing a lovely picture from the birthday celebrations.

The picture features the 'Vicky Donor' actor with his face smeared all over with the birthday cake while his wife Tahira is seen in a motion to eat the cake from his face. She also complimented the picture with a short yet sweet birthday note for Khurrana referring to him as the 'cake'.

"Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate," she wrote in the caption. The post received love from the fans of the actor as well as other celebrities of the film industry with actors like Shilpa Shetty and Neha Dhupia commenting on the picture. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Australia pushes NBL start back to January due to COVID-19

The start of Australias top basketball league has been pushed back to January due to financial concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday. National Basketball League NBL Executive Chairman Larry Kestelman said the 202021...

IPL 13: Virat sets example by always leading from front, says De Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB batsman AB de Villiers feels that Virat Kohli always sets the right examples by wanting to lead from the front on every single occasion. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in t...

LG Manoj Sinha discusses developmental issues with J-K politicians

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held discussions with several political leaders from the Union Territory UT over developmental issues, among others, in the region. The Lt Governor met the Chairman, All Parties Sikh Coordin...

Johnny Russell lifts Sporting KC past Minnesota United, 1-0

Johnny Russell scored in the 80th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 1-0 to take the Western Conference lead. Minnesota 5-4-2 listed seven players not medically cleared for the match on Sunday. Sporting Kansas City 6-3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020