Left Menu
Development News Edition

Filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba says script for 'Fukrey 3' is ready

Director of the hit 'Fukrey' franchise, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba had announced that he has finished writing the script of the third instalment of the franchise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:08 IST
Filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba says script for 'Fukrey 3' is ready
A still from the film 'Fukrey'(file). Image Credit: ANI

Director of the hit 'Fukrey' franchise, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba had announced that he has finished writing the script of the third instalment of the franchise. Lamba took to Instagram to share a picture of three books with 'Fukrey' volume 1, Volume 2 and Volume 3 written on them.

"#fukrey #volume3 Taiyyar, Agaaz (Ready, beginning)," he wrote making it clear for the fans that the cast of the film will be returning for the third franchise. Lead actors of the film Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma expressed their excitement by re-sharing the Instagram post on their profile.

The hit franchise 'Fukrey' casts actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment the first instalment of the film was released in 2013 emerging out as a blockbuster, which was followed by a sequel in 2017. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Salvagers mend ruptures in fire-hit oil tanker off Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has initiated repair work on the ruptured fuel oil tank in the engine room of a stricken fully loaded oil supertanker after plugging the leak, the countrys Navy said.The supertanker is currently 52 nautical miles 96 kms from the S...

BJD will support NDA's candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post: Prasanna Acharya

Biju Janata Dal BJD leader Prasanna Acharya on Monday said that his party will extend support to National Democratic Alliances candidate Harivansh for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Our party will support National Democrati...

Belarus leader entreats Putin for support as crackdown fails to dispel protests

Alexander Lukashenko flew to Russia on Monday to entreat Vladimir Putin for support, as a crackdown on the opposition in Belarus showed no sign of dispelling mass demonstrations against the veteran leaders rule.Belarusian state media showed...

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for an hour as mark of respect to Pranab Mukherjee and three sitting members who died recently.

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for an hour as mark of respect to Pranab Mukherjee and three sitting members who died recently....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020