Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene extend greetings on 'Hindi Diwas'

On the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, and Madhuri Dixit on Monday extended greetings to fans and countrymen.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:43 IST
Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, and Madhuri Dixit on Monday extended greetings to fans and countrymen. Sharing the teachings given by his parents, the 'Good Newwz' actor penned a note on the importance of Hindi. He tweeted, "Mere maata pita ne mujhe hamesha sikhaya ki us bhasha ka sada sammaan karo jismein tum sochte ho aur sapne dekhte ho. Mere lie vo bhaasha Hindi hai. Jeevan mein mere sapne Hindi filmon ke madhyam se hi sach hue. Hindi mein apane vicharon ko abhivyakt kar pane par mujhe garv hai. #Hindi_diwas ki shubhakamanaen."

His tweet translates to, "My parents always taught me to always respect the language, in which you think and dream. For me, that language is Hindi. My dreams in life came true only through Hindi films. I am proud to be able to express my thoughts in Hindi. #Hindi_Divas wishes." The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' star posted a tweet to mark the importance of 'Hindi Diwas.' She noted, "Hindi sirf hamaari bhasha nahin, hamaare pehchaan bhee hai.aaie ham sab milakar hamari sanskrti ko barakarar rakhen. aap sabhi ko Hindi diwas ki haardik shubhakaamanaen." Her tweet translates to: "Hindi is not just our language, but also our identity. Let us all keep our culture together. Happy Hindi day to all of you." The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. (ANI)

