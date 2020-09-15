Left Menu
Russian Doll Season 2 is confirmed, know more on plot & other details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-09-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 02:25 IST
The imminent Russian Doll Season 2 will be seen revolving more around the video games connections. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

The official plot for Russian Doll Season 2 is yet to be released, but that doesn't restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. Fans are happy as Netflix already confirmed the making of Season 2 in June 2019.

Many fans believed that the idea of making Russian Doll Season 2 was dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. However, that's not the case.

Russian Doll has been confirmed for Season 2 which was due to commence filming during the end of March 2020. The city of New York is heavily impacted due to the prevailing coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan and its transmutation into a global pandemic.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner). The actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe) will be in Season 2.

The first season completed with the demise of both Nadia and Alan. Now they are in separate worlds, and it feels like a parallel universe as they encounter their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop.

The imminent Russian Doll Season 2 will be seen revolving more around the video games connections. Natasha Lyonne hinted during a media interaction that Season 2 would be built upon the video game connecting it with the first season.

Daniel Richtman (an entertainment scooper who is known for posting exclusive casting grids) posted about a new role for season 2 of Russian Doll, specifically a new "series lead male". Richtman has done it in this month.

"New main character for the season. He's a male love interest role, chaming, but tums out to be a hustler/con artist type. He's being described to us as a "young Benicio Del Toro" type, and Natasha is envisioning names like Oscar Isaac or Andre Holland," this is how the character is described.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

